GCSC implements remote instruction for teachers

Spike in COVID-19 cases leads District to close school buildings

In light of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana and nationwide, the teachers of the Gary Community School Corporation will begin full-time remote instruction effective Monday, November 16, 2020.

“Our team made this decision out of concern for the safety of our teachers and staff who have been coming into our buildings three days a week to deliver instruction,” said GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “Until it is deemed safe by health officials, our buildings will remain closed, and we will continue with our virtual learning platform remotely.”

McNulty added that essential administrative and IT team members will be onsite to conduct District business and facilitate any technical assistance needed by teachers, students and parents.

The Indiana Department of Health announced that 5,156 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings it to 224,374 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 4,512 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 31 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data is received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,853,700 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,837,630 on Tuesday. A total of 3,307,845 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since February 26.

