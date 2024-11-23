GCSC hosts successful inaugural Listen and Learn Community Forum

Parents and community members at the inaugural Listen and Learn Forum.

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) proudly hosted its inaugural Listen and Learn Community Forum, providing a platform for community members and families to engage directly with district leadership and various departments.

This initiative offers a transparent and collaborative environment where stakeholders can gain insight into each department‘s operations and discuss opportunities for improvement to benefit students.

GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes expressed excitement over presenting the first of many opportunities for community engagement. The program began with Stokes sharing a high level overview of goals for the District and introducing members of the leadership team who also shared responsibilities, goals and accomplishments.

“Our goal is to foster open communication and understanding with community stakeholders, ensuring that we are working together to create the best possible learning environment for our students.”

Stokes added that it was important to have all members of the district leadership team appointed prior to the rollout of this initiative.

Building on this foundation, the next Listen and Learn Community Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18th, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Gary Middle School, 301 Parke, Gary, IN. The district invites all community members, parents, students and stakeholders to attend and continue the conversation on advancing educational opportunities for our students. The meeting will also be live streamed via Facebook.

In addition to the Listen and Learn series, the Gary Community School Corporation is seeking volunteers to join the stakeholders‘ literacy group, which is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to enhance literacy across our schools. The group will convene on Thursday, December 5th at 5:00 PM in the Media Center at West Side Leadership Academy at 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

“We are committed to improving literacy outcomes for our students and need the support of dedicated community members to drive this important initiative,” said Dr. Stokes. “Your involvement can make a significant difference as we continue our focus on teaching and learning.”

For more information, about district Listen and Learn Community forum or to volunteer for the literacy group, visit garyschools.org.