The Crusader Newspaper Group

GCSC hosting orientations to give families a head-start for the upcoming school year

The Gary Community School Corporation is getting families ready for the upcoming school year by holding grade-level orientations for West Side Leadership Academy, Gary Middle School VPA, Bailly STEM Academy and Gary Area Career Center.

These orientations will give students and families a tour of the buildings, allow them to meet their teachers, and get information to prepare for the first day of school.

The orientation times are as follows:

West Side Leadership Academy

 Monday, August 7th

9th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm

10th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Tuesday, August 8th

11th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm

12th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Wednesday, August 9th

Makeup Day/All Grades: 4:00-6:00pm

Gary Middle School VPA

 Friday August 4th

6th Grade: 9:00-10:30am

 7th and 8th Grade: 12:30pm-2:00pm

Bailly STEM Academy

 Tuesday, August 8th

6th Grade:

9:30am-11:00am

7th and 8th Grade:
1:00-3:00pm

Gary Area Career Center

 Thursday, August 3, 2023

12:00-2:00pm

 

An Open House will also be held in all school buildings, Friday, August 11th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students and their families will be able to meet teachers and administrators, pick up Day 1 information and enjoy food with staff.

For more information about these orientations contact your school or visit garyschools.org.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
