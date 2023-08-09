GCSC hosting orientations to give families a head-start for the upcoming school year

The Gary Community School Corporation is getting families ready for the upcoming school year by holding grade-level orientations for West Side Leadership Academy, Gary Middle School VPA, Bailly STEM Academy and Gary Area Career Center.
These orientations will give students and families a tour of the buildings, allow them to meet their teachers, and get information to prepare for the first day of school.
The orientation times are as follows:
West Side Leadership Academy
Monday, August 7th
9th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm
10th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm
Tuesday, August 8th
11th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm
12th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm
Wednesday, August 9th
Makeup Day/All Grades: 4:00-6:00pm
Gary Middle School VPA
Friday August 4th
6th Grade: 9:00-10:30am
7th and 8th Grade: 12:30pm-2:00pm
Bailly STEM Academy
Tuesday, August 8th
6th Grade:
9:30am-11:00am
7th and 8th Grade:
1:00-3:00pm
Gary Area Career Center
Thursday, August 3, 2023
12:00-2:00pm
An Open House will also be held in all school buildings, Friday, August 11th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students and their families will be able to meet teachers and administrators, pick up Day 1 information and enjoy food with staff.
For more information about these orientations contact your school or visit garyschools.org.