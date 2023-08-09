GCSC hosting orientations to give families a head-start for the upcoming school year

The Gary Community School Corporation is getting families ready for the upcoming school year by holding grade-level orientations for West Side Leadership Academy, Gary Middle School VPA, Bailly STEM Academy and Gary Area Career Center.

These orientations will give students and families a tour of the buildings, allow them to meet their teachers, and get information to prepare for the first day of school.

The orientation times are as follows:

West Side Leadership Academy

Monday, August 7th

9th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm

10th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Tuesday, August 8th

11th Grade: 8:00am-12:00pm

12th Grade: 1:00pm-5:00pm

Wednesday, August 9th

Makeup Day/All Grades: 4:00-6:00pm

Gary Middle School VPA

Friday August 4th

6th Grade: 9:00-10:30am

7th and 8th Grade: 12:30pm-2:00pm

Bailly STEM Academy

Tuesday, August 8th

6th Grade:

9:30am-11:00am

7th and 8th Grade:

1:00-3:00pm

Gary Area Career Center

Thursday, August 3, 2023

12:00-2:00pm

An Open House will also be held in all school buildings, Friday, August 11th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Students and their families will be able to meet teachers and administrators, pick up Day 1 information and enjoy food with staff.

For more information about these orientations contact your school or visit garyschools.org.