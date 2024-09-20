GCSC closes chapter with demolition of Norton Elementary School

Construction equipment and workers doing the demolition of Norton Elementary School.

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) closed a bittersweet chapter of history with the demolition of Horace S. Norton Elementary School. A brief program was hosted on the school grounds at 15th and Harrison St. prior to the start of excavation.

Speakers included GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes, School Board President Michael Suggs, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, Director of Facilities Corinne Rensch and C. Lee Construction Services President Chip Lee.

The family of the late Adrianna Saucedo, whose body was found on the Norton property in 2019, was also in attendance for closure from the senseless tragedy.

“To lose a loved one is alway painful, and we stand with this family in hopes that they will received closure from the demolition,” said Stokes. “We are removing the blight and creating a safe space for this community as we continue to move the district forward.”

School Board President Suggs spoke on the possibilities of partnerships with the city to demolish more abandoned schools across Gary, while Mayor Melton lauded the bond being strengthened between the school District and his administration.

“When I started my term as Mayor earlier this year, I reached out to the Gary Community Schools to see how we could partner and support one another,” said Melton. “Today represents a great example of how we are working together, and I look forward to exploring how this property can be an opportunity for housing or perhaps businesses that will attract and grow the population of Gary.”

Lee indicated that the project would take approximately six weeks to complete.

In 2023, the district administered a community survey with results indicating the Norton was the top choice of school properties to be demolished.

“Today, the cries of the people were heard,” added Stokes.

For more information about school properties for sale, visit Garyschools.org.