GCSC Celebrates Beveridge Elementary School winning STEM of Excellence Award

Teachers and students celebrate the award from the IDOE

The Gary Community School Corporation hosted a celebration this past week at Beveridge Elementary School in honor of the students and staff members who contributed to the school’s receipt of the STEM of Excellence Award from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) for their dedicated work to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The event was filled with fun and engaging activities and refreshments that everyone at Beveridge thoroughly enjoyed.

“It is an honor for Beveridge to receive such an accolade due to our dedication to providing excellence in STEM education,” said Dr. Esther Goodes, Chief of Schools for the Gary Community School Corporation.

The award will allow Beveridge to continue and extend their STEM efforts, aiming to grow interest in careers in STEM at an early age for the scholars in the district.

Students celebrate the award from the IDOE

This year two elementary schools within the district, Beveridge Elementary and Glen Park Academy, received the IDOE STEM certification. Bailly STEM Academy received their certification in 2022 as the first school in Gary, IN with the accreditation.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, “Indiana’s Priorities for STEM Education in an effort to provide access to high-quality, integrated STEM instruction and to increase student participation and achievement related to integrated STEM learning opportunities. In a constantly evolving world, STEM education will prepare all students to contribute to society through innovative problem solving as the next generation of thinkers, creators, advocates, and entrepreneurs.”

