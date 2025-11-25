GCSC Unveils “Behind the Curtain” Initiative to Spotlight Family Support Systems

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is pulling back the curtain on the powerful supports and services that often operate quietly behind the scenes to uplift students and families.

At the November 13th GCSC School Board meeting, Aaron King, Assistant Director of Federal Programs and LEA Coordinator, introduced the new agenda segment titled “Behind the Curtain.” Developed by GCSC Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes, the initiative aims to highlight the unseen yet essential work that fuels the district’s mission of serving the whole child—academically, socially, and emotionally.

“There are times when scholars and families are not aware of the programs and resources available to create a more nurturing and supporting educational environment,” said Stokes. “We are committed to connecting with our school community on various platforms sharing offerings that are sure to make a positive difference.”

Shining a Light on Family Support

“Behind the Curtain” brings forward the programs, people, and partnerships that make a difference every day—from federal support programs to local collaborations that meet families’ most pressing needs.

King, who has served GCSC for the past four years, shared his personal dedication to student success and community empowerment. In addition to his leadership role, King mentor’s young men through AAA Mentoring, contributes to the Pop Warner football program, and continues to expand opportunities for youth engagement.

During his presentation, King also detailed supports for McKinney-Vento families, emphasizing GCSC’s commitment to meeting state and federal standards for students experiencing housing instability.

Addressing Needs Amid Federal Uncertainty

While the government has just reopened, many families and community members looked to how they would support their community if the shutdown had lasted through the Thanksgiving holiday. GCSC redoubled the efforts to support families facing financial strain.

Through coordinated work with Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Liaisons, the district is connecting families to food distributions, coat drives, and emergency resources. Each GCSC school currently houses a holiday food donation box, with collections distributed before Thanksgiving break to ensure no student goes hungry.

“While many focus on the holiday itself, the reality is that our kids are home for six days before Thanksgiving even arrives,” King noted. “Some students only eat at school. That’s why community resources matter—we must do everything we can to ensure no child goes without.”

Community organizations or individuals with available resources are encouraged to share information by emailing [email protected].

Holiday Help-Hub Scheduled for December 19

To further assist families during the upcoming winter break, GCSC will partner with the Gary Public Library to host the Holiday Help-Hub:

• Friday, December 19, 2025

• 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• Gary Public Library – Main Branch

The event will feature tangible resources such as books, gloves, gifts, and family activities, alongside information from local service partners.