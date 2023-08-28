GCSC announces renovation of Glen Park Academy Library

Photo caption: Glen Park Academy Library

The Gary Community School Corporation has announced the completion of a renovation project of the Glen Park Academy (GPA) library with a goal to provide scholars with an increased desire to read and explore new topics.

Thoughtfully updated furniture and fittings encourage scholars to extend their reading time. The two-story library is illuminated with a skylight complete with a computer lab and hundreds of books from which scholars may choose.

“Students need access to quality, stimulating literature if we expect higher reading scores,” said Eric Worthington, Principal of Glen Park Academy. “We will be receiving more STEM and Social Emotional Learning materials add to our library, and we couldn’t be more excited..”

Glen Park Academy received over $40,000 of books through grants as well as a generous donation from Half Price Books of Orland Park, IL to fulfill this project. To coincide with the INdiana State STEM certification GPA earned earlier this year, the school has earmarked funds to invest in more STEM-related books coupled with titles that culturally represent the student body they serve.

“When young readers are able to read stories and see pictures of characters who look like them, their is an increased sense of pride and hopefully an increased desire to read,” added Worthington.

For the latest district news, visit garyschools.org.