Gavin Kemp named General Manager of NFL Canada

In recent news, the National Football League named Gavin Kemp General Manager of NFL Canada, effective Nov. 1 – based in the league’s Toronto office.

According to the NFL, Kemp was previously responsible for leading corporate partnerships in-market for the league in Canada and succeeds David Thomson who led the Canada business for eight years.

In his new role, Kemp will report to Gerrit Meier, Managing Director, NFL International and will focus on the continued growth of the NFL in Canada.

With previous leadership and sales roles across key sports corporations in Canada, including Tennis Canada, Rogers Communications and Bell Media, Kemp brings expert knowledge of the Canadian sports landscape to the league.

The NFL has had a presence in Canada since 1998, with an official office opening in Toronto in 2006. Canada is a significant territory for the NFL’s international efforts, with an estimated 14.5 million fans of the league and several leading corporate sponsors in the market.

“We are delighted to welcome Gavin Kemp as NFL Canada’s new General Manager in what is an exciting time for the Canada office as the league continues to focus on efforts to accelerate the growth of the game at every level globally,” said Meier. “The Canadian market is an important one for the NFL, and Gavin is an excellent appointment. We also want to thank David Thomson for his vision and impact during his tenure with us, on both the international business and colleagues.”