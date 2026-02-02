The Gary Chamber of Commerce has announced a strategic initiative designed to synchronize the city’s municipal leadership with its most powerful industrial partners, scheduling a “Fireside Chat” for Tuesday, Feb. 10. The event, to be held at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, positions Mayor Eddie Melton as the moderator of a dialogue aimed at defining the trajectory of Gary’s economic future.

Organizers have structured the evening not merely as a networking opportunity, but as a working forum to address the “silos” that often separate city administration from the private sector. By bringing together the mayor and executives from the city’s dominant economic engines, the Chamber aims to present a unified front on industrial growth and revitalization.

The choice of venue and participants highlights the duality of Gary’s economy. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Casino, representing the city’s modern push into entertainment and tourism, while featuring representatives from U.S. Steel, the historic backbone of the region’s industrial identity. This pairing of legacy manufacturing and modern hospitality underscores the complex economic landscape Melton’s administration is navigating.

In a statement released Monday, Mayor Melton framed the event as a necessary step toward transparency. He argued that for revitalization to be effective, the strategies being developed in City Hall must be communicated directly to, and vetted by, the business community.

“True progress happens when we break down silos and have honest conversations about where we are and where we are going,” Melton said. “I am honored to moderate this discussion because it gives our stakeholders a front-row seat to the economic strategy shaping our city. By bringing industry leaders and the community together in one room, we ensure that our path to revitalization is transparent, inclusive, and focused on real results.”

The event reflects a broader strategy by the Chamber to facilitate public-private partnerships. Paul Dawning, board chair of the Gary Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that the “Fireside Chat” format was selected specifically to move away from rigid presentations and encourage candid exchange.

“The Gary Chamber is thrilled to bring the business community together for this intimate and informative evening,” Dawning said. “Connecting our local industries with city administration is essential to our growth, and the Fireside Chat format encourages the kind of open dialogue that moves Gary forward.”

The agenda for the evening is divided into two distinct segments. A networking hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., featuring hors d’oeuvres and allowing local business owners to interact informally with city officials and corporate representatives. This will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the moderated discussion and an audience question-and-answer session.

During the discussion, the panel will focus on three core areas: economic development, industrial expansion, and the mechanics of public-private collaboration. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear how the city plans to leverage its industrial assets while fostering new growth in other sectors.

The Gary Chamber of Commerce reiterated its mission in announcing the event, stating its purpose is to “promote the interests of businesses that contribute to the quality of life in Gary through the establishment, retention, expansion and promotion of a positive and stable economic climate.”

Tickets for the event are available to the public for $50 per person. They can be purchased online through Eventbrite. The Chamber is also soliciting sponsorships from local businesses interested in aligning themselves with this dialogue. Further information is available through the Chamber’s office at 504 Broadway.