Gary’s oldest church, First Baptist, to Mark 115-year anniversary

Photo caption: First Baptist Church, 626 W 21st Ave, Gary, IN 46407

One of Gary’s oldest religious institutions, First Baptist Church, is poised to celebrate its 115th anniversary with a three-day celebration taking place June 8th, 9th and 11th. The planning committee is inviting past and present members as well as the community-at-large to attend the various worship experiences.

“The history of First Baptist Church is rich and worthy to be celebrated,” said Rochelle Moody, Chair of the Deacon Board. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to what promises to be a series of spirit-filled services that honor our past, present and future.”

This celebration will have a very special significance to not just First Baptist Church but also to the second-oldest African American congregation in Chicago – Olivet Baptist Church. It was Olivet Baptist Church that desired to create spiritual havens for Blacks in other cities including Gary, Indiana.

Olivet Church was established in 1850. It had nurtured people of color through slavery, segregation and the Jim Crow era by 1908 when three people from Gary met with its pastor, Dr. Elijah John Fisher. Those three people were Raymond Rankins, Samuel J. Duncan and Samuel Clay. That meeting led to a charter for First Baptist Church in Gary and the first pastor, Rev. Suggs. The first service was held in the home of Raymond Rankins.

These two great pillars of faith in the Midwest have shared a rich history ever since.

According to the church history, “First Baptist Church stands as Gary’s oldest African American congregation. As a midtown landmark, the church edifice symbolizes the enduring strength of a Christian people, dedicated to the Glory of God and the service of humanity. Our pilgrim journey is 115 years.”

The speakers during the three-day celebration are Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Dr. Byron T. Brazier and Rev. John L. Smith.

A third-generation warrior for civil and human rights, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Ill, has built his ministry on community advancement and racial and social justice activism. As Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Ill., since 2008, Dr. Moss routinely preaches and practices a Black theology that unapologetically calls attention to the problems of mass incarceration, environmental justice, and economic inequality. Dr. Moss’ latest book project, “Dancing in the Darkness: Spiritual Lessons for Thriving in Turbulent Times,” released in November 2022, has been lauded as a “life-affirming guide to the practical, political, and spiritual challenges of our day.”

Dr. Byron T. Brazier is described as an apologetic-styled teacher and proclaimer of Jesus Christ, being “Saved by Grace and Grace Alone” remains the ultimate understanding for a child of God. Dr. Brazier served his father for thirteen years before being named as pastor of the Apostolic Church of God in 2008. As an advocate for the community, Dr. Brazier continues to ensure that the church remains a beacon of light and an agent of change in the community. Currently, Dr. Brazier is the chairman of the board of the Network of Woodlawn and its pillars, the Bishop Arthur M. Brazier Foundation, and BSD Industries L3C. He also is a member of the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board, the Metropolitan Planning Council, and the Museum of Science and Industry. Dr. Brazier is also preparing to write the first of two books.

The anniversary celebration will culminate with Rev. John L. Smith, pastor of the historic Olivet Baptist Church. Pastor Smith is a gifted preacher and teacher. He has been a featured revivalist and lecturer at many churches and addressed the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. Congress of Christian Education. In 2018 on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, Pastor Smith was blessed to deliver the sermon, “This Storm Wasn’t Meant to Kill You” while sailing on the Sea of Galilee in Israel. He is very active in mentoring youth and community engagement while serving as the President of the not-for-profit, Olivet Development Corporation. Prior to being called to pastor Olivet in 2012, he was Pastor of Lighthouse Christian Church in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago; served as Co-Pastor of the Black Church at Yale University; and Interim Senior Pastor of Greater Tomorrow Bible Church in Chicago. Rev. Smith presently serves as 1st Vice-Moderator of the Greater New Era District Association of Chicago and Vicinity. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Denison University in Granville, OH and a Master of Divinity Degree from Yale University.

All services will take place at First Baptist Church, which is located at 626 W. 21st Avenue in Gary. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 8 at 6:00 p.m . – Prayer, Praise and Worship, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago, IL (*Book signing to follow immediately after);

Friday, June 9 at 6:00 p.m. – Prayer, Praise and Worship, Rev. Dr. Byron T. Brazier, Apostolic Church of God, Chicago, IL; and

Sunday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. – Morning Worship Service, Rev. John L. Smith, Olivet Baptist Church, Chicago, IL

Services will also be streamed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about the 115th Anniversary activities, call the church at 219-883-3216 or send an email to [email protected].