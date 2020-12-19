Gary’s Gordon Keith who discovered Jackson 5 dies at 81

Crusader Staff Report

Longtime Gary record producer Gordon Keith who discovered the Jackson 5 and signed them to their first record label before they became global superstars died Tuesday, December 15. He was 81.

His daughter Kameka Fuller Sutton mourned on social media the death of her father, whose real name is William Adam.

“Dad, you were everything to me. You were a manly man, yet gentle. You were my heart,” Fuller Sutton posted on social media.

“You walked me down the aisle, gave the best advice, poured love all over me and showed up when I needed you most. My prayer is that I always made you proud and that I did right by you. Take your rest in your rightful place with our Creator. I will always love you and cherish our memories. My heart is in a million pieces.”

Keith in 1966 started Steeltown Records with four friends, Ben Brown, Ludie Washington, Maurice Rodgers, and Willie Spencer.

That same year, the Jackson Five performed The Temptations’ song, “My Girl” at a talent show at Roosevelt High School. Keith got the Jackson family’s phone number from local musicians and called patriarch Joe Jackson, who invited Keith over to the Jackson home at 2300 Jackson Street. The next year Joe Jackson signed his sons to a six-month record contract with Steeltown Records at their studio on the South Side of Chicago. Michael Jackson, who became the lead singer of the Jackson 5 and later had an international solo career, was then just nine-years-old.

Keith recorded and produced four songs with the Jackson 5 tracks on the Steeltown label. The biggest hit was “Big Boy,” a single released in 1968. The song led by Michael Jackson, was the Jacksons’ first recording. The group also recorded “We Don’t Have to Be Over 21 (To Fall in Love).”

Under Steeltown Records, the group would go on to perform at Chicago’s Regal Theater and New York’s Apollo Theater in Harlem.

In 1969, the group signed a seven-year contract with Motown after they were first turned away by founder Berry Gordy who felt they were too young. Locally, the song was a hit on radio stations in Gary. Atlantic Records distributed it nationwide.

Born in Gary, Keith was a former steelworker, who never received full credit for the Jacksons’ success. Some would credit Gladys Knight, Diana Ross or Bobby Taylor for the Jackson’s stardom, but Keith remained an unsung hero whose contributions to one of the world’s most famous groups has been well documented.

In 2004, Keith settled a lawsuit that claimed business partner Ben Brown, Motown and the Jackson family wronged him. Keith claimed that records falsely attributed two songs to the Jackson 5 on a 1996 CD.

Keith said the songs on “The Jackson 5 — Pre-History: The Lost Steeltown Recordings” were recorded by a group Keith’s nephew, Elvy Woodard, formed.

The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum of money. As part of the settlement, Keith gave up his right to further challenge Brown’s distribution of two songs attributed to the Jackson 5. Keith also claimed that the Jackson 5 were still under contract with Steeltown when they signed with Motown in 1969, but these claims were never addressed.

In 2009, Keith had put items from the Steeltown era up for auction, including mint-condition copies of “Big Boy” and “We Don’t Have To Be Over 21 (to Fall in Love).”

Keith also released records for other local musical artists like Maxine Crayton and Ripples & Waves Plus Michael, whose songs included “Let Me Carry Your Schoolbooks” and “I Never Had A Girl.”

Memorial services for Keith have not been announced.