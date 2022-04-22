YWCA of NWI partnership to host 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference

The Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. is partnering with the YWCA of NWI in Gary, Indiana to host the 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference. The theme of the conference is “Building our Legacy” and will be emphasized by keynote speaker Dr. Debra Daniels. The event will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the YWCA, 150 W. 15th Avenue, with some portions being broadcast live on the YWCA’s Facebook page.
“We wanted to do something fun and engaging for our young ladies, while highlighting dynamic women in our community,” said Executive Director Caren Jones. “The Feed My Sheep Resource Center presented the perfect opportunity with this event that aligns with the YWCA’s mission of women empowerment.”
Continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Throughout the conference, participants will be able to attend different workshops including “The Three P’s,” “Healthy Relationships,” “Health Watch” and “Young Executives.” Facilitators of these sessions include Latisha Morris, Teresa Gueyser, Francine Birgans, Terri Griffith, Joslyn Kelly, Candice Lillie, Sheila George and Chelsea Whittington. Organizers encourage that girls between the ages of 9-18 register via Eventbrite or send an email to feedingmy[email protected]
For more information, call the YWCA of NWI at 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org.