YWCA of NWI partnership to host 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference

The Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. is partnering with the YWCA of NWI in Gary, In­diana to host the 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference. The theme of the conference is “Build­ing our Legacy” and will be em­phasized by keynote speaker Dr. Debra Daniels. The event will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the YWCA, 150 W. 15th Ave­nue, with some portions being broadcast live on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

“We wanted to do something fun and engaging for our young ladies, while highlighting dynam­ic women in our community,” said Executive Director Caren Jones. “The Feed My Sheep Re­source Center presented the per­fect opportunity with this event that aligns with the YWCA’s mis­sion of women empowerment.”

Continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Throughout the conference, participants will be able to attend different work­shops including “The Three P’s,” “Healthy Relationships,” “Health Watch” and “Young Executives.” Facilitators of these sessions in­clude Latisha Morris, Teresa Gueyser, Francine Birgans, Ter­ri Griffith, Joslyn Kelly, Candice Lillie, Sheila George and Chel­sea Whittington. Organizers en­courage that girls between the ag­es of 9-18 register via Eventbrite or send an email to feedingmy­[email protected]

For more information, call the YWCA of NWI at 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org.