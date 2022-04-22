fbpx
Friday, April 22, 2022
YWCA of NWI partnership to host 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference

By Crusader Staff
The Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. is partnering with the YWCA of NWI in Gary, In­diana to host the 3rd Annual All Girls Rock Conference. The theme of the conference is “Build­ing our Legacy” and will be em­phasized by keynote speaker Dr. Debra Daniels. The event will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the YWCA, 150 W. 15th Ave­nue, with some portions being broadcast live on the YWCA’s Facebook page.

“We wanted to do something fun and engaging for our young ladies, while highlighting dynam­ic women in our community,” said Executive Director Caren Jones. “The Feed My Sheep Re­source Center presented the per­fect opportunity with this event that aligns with the YWCA’s mis­sion of women empowerment.”

Continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Throughout the conference, participants will be able to attend different work­shops including “The Three P’s,” “Healthy Relationships,” “Health Watch” and “Young Executives.” Facilitators of these sessions in­clude Latisha Morris, Teresa Gueyser, Francine Birgans, Ter­ri Griffith, Joslyn Kelly, Candice Lillie, Sheila George and Chel­sea Whittington. Organizers en­courage that girls between the ag­es of 9-18 register via Eventbrite or send an email to feedingmy­[email protected]

For more information, call the YWCA of NWI at 219-881-9922 or visit www.ywcanwi.org.

Crusader Staff
