We Are the Village, INC to Host First Autism Acceptance Block Party April 30th

We Are The Village, Inc. will host it’s first annual Autism Acceptance Block Party Saturday, April 30th from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Gary Health Department at 1145 W. 5th Ave. Organization founder Jaunesia Davis developed the event in honor of her son who is autistic and planned the occasion just in time to close out Autism Awareness Month.
“Raising a child with special needs can be challenging at times due to the lack of resources in my community,” said Davis. “We Are the Village, Inc. was born out of the need to offer autistic children and their parent’s options including effective programs, resources and support.”
The event is being held in partnership with the City of Gary, Gary Health Department and Edgewater Health. Sponsors thus far include the Urban League of NWI, Albanese Candy Factory, Target, Bake My Day, Eloquently Sweet, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, NBHD Hope Dealers, Strack & Van Til, Popcorn World, Chick-Fil-a, Costco, PTA and C WHITT PR. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
During the block party, there will be vendors, giveaways, music, food, horseback riding, bouncy houses, and information for parents. Organizers are encouraging donations, which can be made online at www. wearethevillageinc.com.
The first 100 people to donate $100 will receive a gift basket that features products from local business owners such as Good Scents Oils, The Bake Shop,and a host of Autism Awareness gifts. The first 50 people to donate $50 or more will receive a T-shirt and gift card. All proceeds from the event will go toward the creation of Gary’s first Autism Resource Center.
“I can hardly contain my excitement about this event,” said Davis.“So many parents have shared their gratitude for the creation of We Are the Village, Inc., so fundraisers are needed to ensure that our village keeps growing.”
About We Are the Village
(inside of the Gary Middle College facility), We Are Village, Inc. offers daycare and early learning with special services for students with special needs. For more information about We Are The Village Inc. visit www.wearethevillageinc.com, Facebook, or call (219) 777-8170.