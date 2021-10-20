Urban League of NWI hosts Annual Scholarship Fair; More than $2 million in Scholarships Awarded

Hundreds of high school students attended the Annual Scholarship Fair hosted by the Urban League of NWI held at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville. More than $2 million in scholarships were awarded on site.

“We were so excited and grateful to be able to welcome the students and recruiters back in person for this highly anticipated event,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “Our students and parents count on this event to secure financial resources so our youth can attend college.”

More than 60 colleges, universities and organizations were in attendance sharing information, accepting applications, and most important, awarding scholarships. The armed forces were also recruiting in full force.

Students represented school districts from Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties. Allen-McCloud that two busloads of students from South Bend also made the trip to the region to participate in the college fair.

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will be offering more scholarships at the beginning of 2022. For more information visit ulofnwi.org or call 219-887-9621.