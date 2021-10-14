fbpx
Thursday, October 14, 2021
HomeGaryUrban League of Northwest Indiana honors Crusader News Group Publisher
GaryLocal News

Urban League of Northwest Indiana honors Crusader News Group Publisher

By Crusader Staff
0
4

On Wednesday, October 13, Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urban League of Northwest Indiana at the annual Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon.

The annual awards luncheon salutes advancement in diversity and inclusion initiatives made by businesses, organizations or leaders in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. This year’s in-person event was held at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, said, “We are so excited to once again recognize the strides being made by organizations and institutions in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties to a live audience filled with their peers and supporters.”

Scot PJ MacDonald, Executive Director Memorial Opera House, served as the Master of Ceremonies at the luncheon, which had more than 200 guests in attendance. The keynote speaker was Congressman Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana’s First Congressional District.

The Gary Crusader is one of the institutions that has championed many causes to support diversity and inclusion through the power of the Black Press in Gary, Indiana. Established in 1961, the newspaper continues to be the main source of news and current events for the residents after 60 years under the helm of Mrs. Leavell.

Previous articleHollywood Chamber of Commerce honors The Chi-Lites with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Next articleThe 57th Chicago International Film Festival features a documentary on Harold Washington
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Education

An American Legacy with Boilermaker Roots

Crusader Staff - 0
During the early stages of the American civil rights movement and well before the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, sisters Winifred and...

Last Call for Applications for Disney Dreamers Academy Teen Mentorship Program

QB Justin Fields leads Bears to 20-9 victory over Las Vegas Raiders

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com