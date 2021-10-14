Urban League of Northwest Indiana honors Crusader News Group Publisher

On Wednesday, October 13, Chicago and Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urban League of Northwest Indiana at the annual Diversity and Inclusion Luncheon.

The annual awards luncheon salutes advancement in diversity and inclusion initiatives made by businesses, organizations or leaders in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. This year’s in-person event was held at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, said, “We are so excited to once again recognize the strides being made by organizations and institutions in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties to a live audience filled with their peers and supporters.”

Scot PJ MacDonald, Executive Director Memorial Opera House, served as the Master of Ceremonies at the luncheon, which had more than 200 guests in attendance. The keynote speaker was Congressman Frank J. Mrvan of Indiana’s First Congressional District.

The Gary Crusader is one of the institutions that has championed many causes to support diversity and inclusion through the power of the Black Press in Gary, Indiana. Established in 1961, the newspaper continues to be the main source of news and current events for the residents after 60 years under the helm of Mrs. Leavell.