U.S. 20 to have lane closures near East Chicago

Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will begin road work on U.S. 20 between Indianapolis Blvd and State Road 912/Cline Ave on or after Monday, April 4.

U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic during daytime hours. Work will include resurfacing and preventative maintenance. The project will be ongoing through late June.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

