THE HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION SURPASSES $400 MILLION IN SUPPORT OF VETERANS

The Home Depot Foundation has surpassed $400 million invested in support of U.S. military veterans since 2011, when it first announced a formal commitment to veteran causes. This pledge has since grown to $500 million by the year 2025, primarily focusing on veteran housing initiatives.

“The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation want every veteran to have access to safe, affordable housing that fits their individual needs,” said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO of The Home Depot. “We strive to help veterans live independently by conducting critical home repairs, providing mortgage-free smart homes and helping to end veteran homelessness with our nonprofit partners.”

Since 2010, the number of veterans experiencing homelessness in the U.S. has decreased by nearly half, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and 13 cities have ended veteran homelessness. However, more than 37,000 veterans are facing homelessness on any given night, and nearly 3 million live in inadequate housing, according to the latest estimates by the Housing Assistance Council.

For the past decade, the Foundation has focused on ending veteran homelessness, improving veteran housing through critical home repairs; and building accessible smart homes for catastrophically combat-wounded veterans. The $400 million invested to date has helped the Foundation and its national nonprofit partners build, renovate and enhance more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities and provide critical assistance to veterans and their families in need.

The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, Team Depot, has volunteered more than 1.25 million hours in service to veterans since 2011. Team Depot provides boots-on-the-ground support, investing sweat equity to help nonprofit partners improve veteran homes and housing facilities in communities across the country.

This year, the Foundation recognized 10 years of partnership and impact on veteran issues with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Volunteers of America, Operation Homefront, Semper Fi & America’s Fund and U.S.VETS, among others.

“Since 2011, we’ve worked with some of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations to effect positive change for veterans, many of whom are facing homelessness, housing insecurity or housing that hinders their movement or ability to live independently due to service-connected injuries,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “We’re proud to serve alongside our partners who work tirelessly to support veterans. We know there is so much more work to be done, and we are honored to continue serving alongside these incredible organizations.”

Veterans Day also marks the return of the Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign, which aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise and support for veterans and communities in need. Working with nonprofit partners and Team Depot, the Foundation will execute acts of service and surprise in celebration of its 10 years of impact in the veteran housing space, starting with 10 critical home repair projects in honor of Veterans Day. These 10 projects, happening coast-to-coast, will kick off hundreds of Team Depot volunteer efforts that will paint brighter futures for communities in need.

Follow #OperationSurprise to see how The Home Depot Foundation will continue serving communities nationwide this season of giving.