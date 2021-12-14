State Rep. Smith joins elected officials to sponsor Children’s Cartoon Christmas Party

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) is joining forces with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake Co. Treasurer Peggy Katona, Lake Co. Auditor John Petallas, Gary Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes Caldwell, Gary Councilman Dwight A. Williams, Gary Councilman Michael Brown, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Lake Co. Assessor Latonya Spearman, Lake Co. Councilman Charlie Brown and Gem Homes to sponsor the Children’s Cartoon Christmas Party on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Smith invites Christmas Party attendees to celebrate the holiday season from 9 AM to 12 PM (CT) at the Glen Theatre.

“The Children’s Cartoon Christmas Party is a wonderful opportunity for families and the community to once again join together to celebrate the holiday season,” Smith said. “I look forward to seeing children participate in the festivities at this joyful event.”

The event will include a showing of children’s holiday cartoons, drawings for large prizes and a giveaway for two bikes.

Every child who attends will receive a box of candy canes and be invited to sing Christmas carols for additional prizes.

“There will be multiple opportunities for children to win prizes while enjoying cartoons, playing games and singing songs to celebrate the holidays,” Smith added.

Although the Children’s Cartoon Christmas Party is free to all, tickets are required. Free tickets are available through any of the listed sponsors. State Rep. Smith’s office can be reached at 219-887-2046 or 317-232-9731.

The event will be held at the Glen Theatre (20 W Ridge Road) from 9 AM to 12 PM (CT) on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. As a safety precaution, masks are strongly encouraged for attendees.