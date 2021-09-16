State Department of Health partnering with Gravity Diagnostics to expand COVID-19 testing

The Indiana Department of Health recently announced it has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to increase free COVID-19 testing across the state for Hoosiers impacted by the pandemic.

Under the partnership, the Covington, Ky.-based Gravity will provide the staff and supplies needed to collect and analyze up to 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day, including rapid antigen and PCR tests. The testing operation will scale up in the coming weeks and will have the ability to expand to up to 45 sites as the need warrants. Sites will remain at designated locations for fixed periods of time to increase the availability of testing in communities that currently lack adequate testing resources.

The contract will run until June 30, 2022, with an option to extend if needed.

“Gravity has been an incredible partner throughout the pandemic as part of our lab testing network, and its business model allows for a nimble approach to ensure testing is placed where it is most needed and that results are received quickly,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Having Gravity on board allows us to offer testing in communities with higher need for longer periods so that our mobile units can continue to host shorter testing and vaccination clinics in other areas of the state.”

While community testing is the initial focus of the partnership, the agreement also offers the option to provide voluntary testing in K-12 school settings statewide. Under that provision, Gravity will coordinate with schools directly to determine their interest in testing. Details are still being finalized.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020, Gravity Diagnostics has been committed to providing those most in need with gold standard PCR testing and a turnaround time that allows for the fastest clinical response so that providers can treat, isolate or make other informed healthcare decisions,” said Tony Remington, CEO of Gravity Diagnostics. “Unfortunately, we are back to a higher overall positivity rate that makes testing one crucial component to a much larger effort in order to lower the rates. We remain committed to providing that service.”