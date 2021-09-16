South Shore Line to promote education and spread awareness during Rail Safety Week

In partnership with Indiana Operation Lifesaver, the South Shore Line will once again be participating in National Rail Safety Week, Sept. 20-26, 2021, in which our teams will continue to spread awareness of rail safety to the surrounding communities in which we operate. On Sept. 23, 2021, SSL representatives will be present at Millennium Station throughout the morning commute, distributing educational materials about train and grade- crossing safety, answering any questions, and listening to commuters’ safety concerns. The blitzes are part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness of the importance of safe behavior around our trains and tracks.

“Trespassing on railroad property is the leading cause of all rail-related deaths in the United States. It is critical that we continue to educate the public on the risks associated with trespassing near railroad tracks or disregarding laws that have been put in place for the safety of those on the train as well as those in our community,” commented Kristen Coslet, Director of Safety and Rules at the SSL. “Passenger rail service is a positive and safe means of transportation in our communities and for our riders. We will continue to do whatever it takes to better educate and enforce railway safety measures to avert and hopefully eliminate accidents along the railroad.”

Education is fundamental in our efforts by providing outreach education about safety around our stations and tracks. Our rail safety programs include free presentations by authorized

volunteers in schools, civic, and community organizations, as well as specialized training for law enforcement, professional drivers, and emergency first responders. In our increasingly distracted society, people often wear headphones and drivers talk or text behind the wheel, making South Shore Line’s mission paramount in raising safety awareness. We provide the information they need to stay safe around railroad property and rights-of-way via our programs and by participating in national Rail Safety Week by conducting passenger station blitzes. Our programs and contact with our riders provide valuable facts about trains, illustrate how drivers can safely navigate highway-rail grade crossings, and reinforce that it’s illegal and unsafe to ever walk on or use railroad tracks for recreation. Our successful partnerships with rail safety advocates in the railroad industry and at the state, federal and local levels work to reduce collisions through education, enforcement, and engineering advancements.

Safety is the South Shore Line’s highest priority. These safety blitzes allow us to reach out to our passengers directly to ensure that they understand the need to stay vigilant about safety around the railroad.

For a complete list of South Shore Line safety tips and guidelines, visit https://www.mysouthshoreline.com/riders/safety. For more information on Rail Safety Week, visit https://oli.org/about-us/public-awareness-campaigns/rail-safety-week.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.