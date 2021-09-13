South Shore Line invites nurses and first responders to ride the train for free

To show appreciation and to say thank you for their service to the community, the South Shore Line (SSL) is inviting all nurses and active-duty first responders to ride the train free of charge Saturday, September 11, through Wednesday, September 15, on all Westbound weekday and weekend trains.

In order to take advantage of this promotion, all nurses must present ticket collectors with valid IDs, and all first responders must present ticket collectors with active-duty identification. All active-duty police officers, firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers and emergency medical technicians are welcome.

“Everyone at the South Shore Line sincerely appreciates the hard work and sacrifices made by our nurses and first responders each and every day, especially during the last year and a half,” commented Nicole Barker, Director of Capital Investment and Implementation at SSL. “By welcoming nurses and first responders to ride the train for free, we hope to convey our gratitude for all they have done to protect our communities.”

Additionally, SSL is offering free Eastbound weekday rides Wednesday, September 1, through Sunday, October 31, 2021, to all riders. Nurses and first responders can take advantage of both promotions Monday, September 13, through Wednesday, September 15, and get a free round-trip ride. On the weekend, tickets will need to be purchased for Eastbound trips.

Throughout the year, the SSL gives back to the community by welcoming various groups to take advantage of free transportation on designated days. In the near future, the train will be offering free transportation for military personnel, including active-duty, reserves, and veterans, in honor of Veterans Day. Keep up with the SSL on social media for the official announcement and details of this special promotion.

SSL also offers reduced fares for seniors, active-duty military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round. And, up to three kids 13 and under always ride free on all daily off-peak, weekend and holiday trains.

For more information on train schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, please visit www.mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).