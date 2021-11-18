Rep. Mrvan Announces Marquette Greenway Grant Award

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan announced that the Department of Transportation has awarded a grant to complete the Marquette Greenway.

Specifically, the $17,799,282 grant is awarded to the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, and will be used to complete the remaining 20 miles of the Marquette Greenway, which is a planned 60-mile bicycle/pedestrian path around Lake Michigan in Indiana that connects Calumet Park in Chicago, IL to New Buffalo, Michigan. This funding will be used in 14 separate construction projects involving three states, five countries, and nine municipal entities, including Gary, Ogden Dunes, Portage, Burns Harbor, and Michigan City.

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to Ty Warner, everyone at NIRPC, and all of our regional entities who have put in the years of collaborative work to see this vision through to fruition. We all stand on the shoulders of our predecessors, and I am grateful for all of the advocacy and work that generated this award and the countless prior steps that have been taken to enhance the enjoyment of the magnificent landscape and environmental wonders of our region. I look forward to the final completion of this trail, which will undoubtedly continue to attract new people and businesses to our regional economy and improve the NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner stated, “The Marquette Greenway is an absolutely transformative project for Northwest Indiana, and we couldn’t be happier than to have the help of our partners at the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete this 60-mile trail along one of the most unique natural resources in the country. We are incredibly thankful for Congressman Mrvan’s support of this vision, which is not just about active, outdoor transportation, but also represents a huge investment in improving the region’s quality of place.”