fbpx
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeGaryBody & HealthRed Cross to Host Blood Drive to Address National Blood Crisis
GaryBody & Health

Red Cross to Host Blood Drive to Address National Blood Crisis

By Crusader Staff
0
7
American Red Cross

Donors are highly encouraged to make an appointment for the upcoming Emergency Blood Drive on Jan. 19 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium to address the dangerously low blood supply levels. Blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to schedule to donate at this drive.

What: Blood Drive to address the emergency need for blood

When: Wednesday, January 19

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: La Porte Civic Auditorium, Lower-Level Side Entrance

1001 Ridge St.

La Porte, IN 46350

Why: The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood crisis. It is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. We need healthy donors to make time to give blood.

Incentive: All donors will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.

 

 

Previous article‘The Contrast’ is true to its word in showing a mismatched couple
Next articleCandidate for Cook County Assessor Kari Steele Announces Campaign Team
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

State of Illinois Announces $8.4 Million in Small Business, Commercial Corridor Grants Torevitalize Communities

Crusader Staff - 0
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), announced $8.4 million in additional grants for small businesses and commercial corridors located around the...

Support Nikole Hannah-Jones and The 1619 Project

Democrats ponder Plan B strategy to circumvent voting rights filibuster

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com