Quit now indiana offers free help to quit tobacco

Hoosiers wanting to quit tobacco use can now get free nicotine gum, patches or lozenges. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) Tips from Former Smokers (Tips) campaign, Quit Now Indiana is offering this promotion while supplies last.

The Tips campaign is the nation’s first federally funded national tobacco education campaign. Tips have had a significant and sustained impact over the past decade, helping more than 1 million U.S. adults quit smoking and inspiring millions more to try to quit.

“The powerful stories shared in CDC’s Tips campaign, coupled with free evidence-based support services, have proven successful in helping adults quit smoking,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Quit Now Indiana and the Indiana Department of Health are committed to providing Indiana residents the tools they need to prevent smoking-related diseases and disabilities.”