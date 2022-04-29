Personal trainer celebrates mental and physical health

After the death of a loved one, a difficult divorce and several challenges presented during the onslaught of COVID in 2020, personal trainer Markane Alan wanted to give up.

“I found myself making plans for loved ones to live a life without me,” said Alan. “I had lost my drive and motivation to keep moving forward.”

Alan recounts how his bleak circumstances took a sudden turn when the words “fight for your life” were revealed to him during an emotional episode in a room filled with darkness.

“It sounds strange, but I was laid out on the floor and could see the words ‘fight for your life’ clear as day, and right then, I knew I had to fight,” said Alan.

From there, his apparel line “Fight For Your Life” (FFYL) was born. It was created to inspire and motivate, and is dedicated to the memory of an aunt who had recently passed away.

On Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Alan will celebrate the one-year anniversary of FFYL at the Indiana Fat Loss Camp at 6417 Columbia Avenue in Hammond. The event will feature guest speakers, vendors, workout sessions, health screenings, food and the unveiling of new apparel.

“To see how far we’ve all come since the pandemic is a reason in itself to celebrate,” added Alan.

“My ordeal showed me that life is precious and that men must be more upfront in tackling mental health issues. We have to come together and fight for our lives.”

The public is invited to attend the anniversary event at no cost. Details about Alan’s personal training services will also be available. For more information about FFYL, call (773) 308-5337 or visit www.fightstruggle.com.