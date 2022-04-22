Number of COVID-19 infections in Lake County fall for fourth week in a row

Indicators show lower incidences of the COVID-19 virus in Lake County and across the state of Indiana.

Indiana’s Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard keeps track of infections, vac­cinations, hospitalizations and deaths. Here’s what’s happening in Lake Coun­ty and Indiana.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Lake County decreased for the 4th straight week while the death rate also dropped.

Lake County reported 441 infections in the period between April 5 and April 11; 8 were reinfections. Across the state in that same period, 5,464 infections were report­ed ; reinfections numbered 711.

The last COVID-19 death reported in Lake County was on April 7. Prior to then, the most recent COVID-19 death reported in Lake County was on March 25. Across the state during the period of April 5 through April 11, Indiana report­ed 13 COVID-19 deaths.

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations de­clined again this past week. For the week of April 5 through April 11, statewide hospi­tal admissions for COVID-19 numbered 231. Hospitalizations are not collected by county; instead Indiana groups hospitals in 10 districts. Lake County hospitals are in District 1 along with hospitals in Por­ter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper counties. District 1 recorded 29 COVID-19 cases.

Indiana has fully vaccinated 3,708,149 individuals. Lake County reported 256,273 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Ful­ly vaccinated individuals are measured as receiving 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfiz­er vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.