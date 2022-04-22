Number of COVID-19 infections in Lake County fall for fourth week in a row

Indicators show lower incidences of the COVID-19 virus in Lake County and across the state of Indiana.
Indiana’s Dept. of Health COVID-19 dashboard keeps track of infections, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths. Here’s what’s happening in Lake County and Indiana.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Lake County decreased for the 4th straight week while the death rate also dropped.
Lake County reported 441 infections in the period between April 5 and April 11; 8 were reinfections. Across the state in that same period, 5,464 infections were reported ; reinfections numbered 711.
The last COVID-19 death reported in Lake County was on April 7. Prior to then, the most recent COVID-19 death reported in Lake County was on March 25. Across the state during the period of April 5 through April 11, Indiana reported 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations declined again this past week. For the week of April 5 through April 11, statewide hospital admissions for COVID-19 numbered 231. Hospitalizations are not collected by county; instead Indiana groups hospitals in 10 districts. Lake County hospitals are in District 1 along with hospitals in Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper counties. District 1 recorded 29 COVID-19 cases.
Indiana has fully vaccinated 3,708,149 individuals. Lake County reported 256,273 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals are measured as receiving 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
