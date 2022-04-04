Northwest to host Black Male Resource Event

As Northwest Indiana’s leader in health education, the Indiana University Northwest College of Health and Human Services, is proud to partner with the Human Resources & Services Administration to bring the “Black Male Resource Event” to Northwest Indiana.

The health and education fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 in the campus’s Savannah Center Gymnasium.

While the focus of this event is to address the social determinants of the health of Black males, the event is open to anyone who is interested in learning more about educational, employment, housing opportunities, and health initiatives.

Sixty-six local organizations will be in attendance, providing the following services or resources:

Free health screening (blood pressure) and education

Free medical tests (COVID-19 & HIV)

Free medical vaccines (COVID-19 & influenza)

Assistance with health insurance enrollment

Educational and job training opportunities

Employment opportunities

Housing resources

Legal assistance/criminal justice reform

Financial literacy assistance

Educational and inspirational presentations

Free give-a-ways

No reservations are required for attendees.

Parking is free during the event, excluding faculty/staff, handicapped and reserved parking areas.

The Savannah Center Gymnasium is located on the north side of the main campus, near 33rd Avenue and Broadway.

For more information, contact Linda Galocy, Clinical Associate Professor, at 219-980-6925, [email protected]