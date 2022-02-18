Northwest Indiana to receive federal funds to support local food and housing programs

Lake and Porter counties have been awarded $1,130,307 by the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantries, housing and basic needs services.

The award is provided in two funding rounds. Phase 39 award is $276,307 and Phase ARPA award is $854,000. The Phase ARPA award is part of the America Rescue Plan Act. The funding provided will go to Northwest Indiana nonprofits providing services in Lake County, Porter County and the city of Gary.

The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way of America.

A Local Board will determine how the awarded funds will be distributed. The Local Board is encouraging all nonprofits that serve Lake and Porter counties and meet the following requirements to apply. Under the terms of the grant, local nonprofits must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or unit of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Application deadline is noon on Monday, February 28, 2022. Qualified applicants can request an application by contacting United Way of Northwest Indiana at [email protected]