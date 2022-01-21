Norman Bailey, businessman and community leader, mourned

The Gary community is mourning the death of businessman and community leader, Norman Bailey. He was 60 years old.

He was a dedicated and faithful entrepreneur. He established Bailey’s Inc. in 2001 and was the CEO of the Blue Room Lounge and Bailey Real Estate Holdings. Norman served in several organizations: He was a gold life member of the NAACP, also an AMVETS Life Member. He served on the Gary Community School Advisory Board Executive Committee of NAACP as well as an Advisory to Municipal State and Federal government and political leaders.

“We, at the Gary Community School Corporation, were both shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of advisory board member Norman Bailey. His passion for youth and love for the community were signature traits of his character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of those whose lives he touched.”

Norman Andrew Bailey was born August 3,1961 in Gary, Indiana to the late Nathaniel Bailey and Anna Marie Bailey. He was the 6th born out of seven children. Norman accepted Christ at a very young age and was baptized at First Baptist church under the leadership of Pastor Robert E. Penn. Norman Bailey was ordained a deacon at St. James Baptist Church in 1996, he graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1979. Norman Andrew Bailey enlisted in the US Army Reserves June 4,1984 and received an honorable discharge. On December 8, 2013 he was united in matrimony to Ursula M. Riley-Bailey in Gary, IN. Norman became a faithful member of the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in July 2013 under the pastorate of pastor David Sayles.

Norman Andrew Bailey is preceded in death by his sons, Norman A. Bailey Jr. and Kenneth S. Bailey, his sister Gayle D. Thomas, and his brothers Kenneth R. Bailey, Joseph W. Thomas, and Eric M. Thomas.

He departed this life on Friday January 14, 2022. He leaves to mourn his homegoing wife, Ursula M. Bailey; daughter, Candice Moten; sons, Robert L. Lafayette and Pierre Gomez (CHICO); eight grandchildren, two special grandchildren (Kenneth S. Bailey Jr. and Robert L. D. Lafayette); three sisters, Carla Bailey Jude, Debra L. (Derrick) Tolbert and Gween (Richard) Redding; and two goddaughters. Special friends: Phaedra Grady, William Rainy, Gordon Rainy, Robert Lewis, and Gregory Davis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 21,2022 at Guy and Allen Funeral Home, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN from 12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Family hour 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 626 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN. Pastor Timothy F. Brown officiating.