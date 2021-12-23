NIPSCO’s Hope for the Holidays Employee Fundraising Campaign Helps Non-Profit Organizations

NIPSCO’s ninth annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations provided more than $93,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout northern Indiana this holiday season.

NIPSCO’s fundraising program was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 safety protocols and concerns. Throughout the pandemic, NIPSCO employees have continued to raise money for a variety of local causes, including the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program this holiday season.

NIPSCO’s employee donations were matched dollar for dollar by the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The NiSource Charitable Foundation was created by NiSource, NIPSCO’s parent company, to help create strong and sustainable communities where NiSource employees and customers live and work. This matching donation made it possible for more than a total of $18,000 to be donated ($2,000 each), to the eight Toys for Tots organizations throughout the NIPSCO service area. Counties supported include:

• Lake County

• North Lake Co. (Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting)

• Porter, Starke and Jasper

• LaPorte County

• Miami, Cass, Howard, Fulton, Wabash, Grant and Tipton

• Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells

• Elkhart County

• St. Joseph County

“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, even held virtually, makes a big difference in our communities,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “NIPSCO employees are always excited to come together to donate to worthy causes, and that culture of helping others is what allows us to make the season brighter for families throughout northern Indiana.”

Along with the employee-giving efforts supporting Toys for Tots, NIPSCO also made donations to nonprofit organizations across northern Indiana this holiday season. The recipients included:

• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

• Salvation Army of Lake County

• North Township Trustee’s Office Coat Drive

• Trinity United Church of Christ Turkey Giveaway

• New Hope Too Coat Drive

• United Way of Miami County

• United Way of White County

• Family Services Association of Howard County

NIPSCO will also donate $10,000 to TradeWinds in support of the safety of residents with disabilities, with a portion of the donation going toward a passenger van with a wheelchair lift, and to assist the parking lot expansion project currently under construction at TradeWinds.

The passenger van with wheelchair lift will be used to transport TradeWinds residents with disabilities to and from TradeWinds for day services, jobs at the facility, or healthcare appointments. The van is expected to improve social distance protocols and efficiency, as well as increase the facility’s capacity for future numbers served.

Spread the Love

NIPSCO is also partnering with Adams Radio Group for the sixth consecutive year. The “Spread the Love” campaign, offers radio listeners the opportunity to donate to organizations supporting those who have faced domestic violence.

This year’s Spread the Love Campaign will support The Caring Place in Valparaiso and St. Jude House in Crown Point. Both organizations assist those affected by domestic violence. NIPSCO will make a $10,000 donation, split between these two impactful organizations. Listeners of Indiana 105 have the opportunity to give a cash donation or drop off much-needed goods as part of the campaign. The radio-a-thon will air live on Tuesday, Dec. 21, on Indiana 105/X-Rock 103.9/z-107.

For more information on other ways NIPSCO gives back to the community, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.

About NIPSCO

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years. As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 850,000 natural gas and 480,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) six regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.