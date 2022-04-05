Nicor Gas announces $100,000 in funding, opening grant applications for racial equity programs

Expanding on its commitment to support organizations that address the lack of access to opportunities for those experiencing discrimination based on race, national origin, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, veteran status and physical disabilities, Nicor Gas is announcing $100,000 in funding to support diversity programs.

Starting Friday, April 1, community organizations and nonprofits may apply for these stewardship grants from Nicor Gas to support their diversity initiatives. Applications are available at www.NicorGas.com/CharitableGiving through June 30 with funding decisions by July 31. Selected nonprofits and community organizations will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in grant funds this year.

Nicor Gas is committed to supporting communities across the company’s footprint to fuel equitable opportunities and futures for everyone.

“We are committed to promoting diversity and inclusion opportunities, education and access to resources for under-served and under-represented individuals in our communities,” said Jackie Nagel, manager of Community Engagement at Nicor Gas. “Investing in organizations that support diverse youth and adults is critical to building equitable and inclusive communities across Illinois.”

As the largest natural gas provider in the state, Nicor Gas is committed to encouraging gains in the areas of post-secondary education, STEM career exploration and supplier development advocacy, as well as career advancement programs that address health disparities in underserved communities.

Last year, the company provided grant support to:

100 Black Men of Chicago – Assists young African American men and women on an educational track leading to college or a trade in the Chicagoland area.

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans – Provides housing, supporting services and community outreach to help homeless and at-risk veterans and their families achieve self-sufficiency.

Women Employed – Supports advocacy, research and policy work to improve the economic status of women and remove barriers to economic equity.

National Museum of Mexican Art –Provides programs and exhibitions to capture the wide range of Mexican cultural expressions and art forms.

To submit an application for the diversity grants, click here.

To learn more about Nicor Gas’ commitment to its communities, visit www.NicorGas.com/Community.