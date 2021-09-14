Newly Named Petco Love Invests in Lifesaving Work of Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc.

Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc announced today a $1000.00 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love,to support their lifesaving work for animals in Gary, Indiana..

Petco Love is a nonproﬁt leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to makecommunities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the PetcoFoundation, they’ve empowered organizations with $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesavingeﬀorts. And, they’ve helped ﬁnd loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco andmore than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Petco Love announces an investment in Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc and hundreds of other organizations as partof our commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. In April, we also launched the ﬁrst of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“This grant is so important to our organization and our commitment to our community to help us continue toprotect and curb the overpopulation of street cats in the City of Gary” I have been a fan of Petco Love’s workand support in other neighboring communities. As a small organization with limited funds, I am so thrilled tohave @PetcoLove’s support. It means that Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc can continue saving lives of the animals inour City.” said Michelle Robinson, Founder.

Cause 4Paws Gary,Inc. is a nonproﬁt organization serving and assisting owned pets with pet food,spay/neuter support, emergency medical resources, and TNR services to the City of Gary, Indiana. Since2014, Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc. has distributed 54,093 pounds of pet supplies, spayed and neutered 500 cats,52 dogs and provided rehabilitation and adoptions for 25 street kittens to date.

For more information about Cause 4Paws Gary, Inc., visit http://www.cause4pawsgary.org. To learn more about PetcoLove, visit petcolove.org