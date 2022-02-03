National Wear Red Day® – February 4 – calls on Hoosier women to ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’

The American Heart Association believes losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many

The American Heart Association, the leading global volunteer organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, is rallying women in Indiana to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, Feb. 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day®.

This February, Go Red for Women is helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. On Friday, Feb. 4, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.

According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years[1], directly and indirectly, physically, and emotionally. This is why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, is asking women to make moves today to have healthier tomorrows.

“Heart disease has long been the leading killer of women, but these past two years have been more challenging than ever,” said Jessica Nickloy, president of Etica Group and chair of the Go Red for Women movement in Indianapolis. “Women everywhere are having a tougher time with their physical and emotional health. It’s critical that we seize the opportunity to reclaim our rhythm and set ourselves up for better long-term health so we can enjoy the upcoming years with the ones we love.”

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 4, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

Taking steps to reclaim their rhythm:

o Mellow out and reduce stress

o Move to the music

o Feed your soul, rock your recipes

o Stay on beat with your blood pressure

o Keep the beat! Learn Hands-Only CPR

Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

Joining Research Goes Red, a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.

Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org.