NAACP to Host Mid-Term Election Candidates Forum NAA

The Gary Branch of NAACP in partnership with Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. will host a candidates forum for the upcoming election, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The doorswill open at 5:00 p.m. The venue for the forum is St. Timothy Community Church, 1600

24th Avenue, Gary, IN

Candidates for the following offices have been invited to participate:

Calumet Township Assessor

Calumet Township Trustee

US House of Representatives

Lake County Clerk

Lake County Sheriff

“Mid-term elections are equally as important as the Presidential election cycle. Voting not only enables the citizens to vote for political parties, but it also helps them to realize the importance of citizenship. Many people do not vote thinking one vote will not make a change, but as a matter of fact, it does,” said Stephen Mays, President of Gary Branch of NAACP.

For further information:

Contact President, Stephen Mayes @ (219) 775-5507 Email: [email protected]

Facebook: @NAACPGary