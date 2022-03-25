MLK Ecumenical Committee to host King celebration

After a two-year hiatus, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Ecumenical Committees proudly announces the return of its annual celebration on April 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. in Gary. The theme for the occasion is “Where do we go from here?”

The service is normally held in January, but a resurgence of the coronavirus caused organizers to postpone. The committee decided that April 2 would be an appropriate date as it is two days shy of the April 4th anniversary of King’s assassination in 1968.

“We are simply elated to be able to return in-person to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Rev. Regan Robinson, Pastor of St. John MB Church and President of the Ecumenical Committee. “We will worship, fellowship and make a difference in the lives of many young people in our community.”

As in years past, the Ecumenical Committee is hosting an essay contest for students in grades 7-12. Students at all schools in Lake County are eligible to participate. The chosen topic this year is taken from a quote by King. “As long as the mind is enslaved, the body can never be free.” The winners will be presented cash prizes and will be acknowledged at the April 2nd service. Pastors and community leaders are invited to give a charitable donation of $200 in support of student scholarships.

The program will also include a performance by the West Side Leadership Academy Choir, and the keynote speaker is Dr. Montia Gardner.

For more information, send an email to [email protected] or call 219-883-2720.