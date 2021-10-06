fbpx
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
GaryLocal News

Mayor Prince To Throw Open City Hall Doors In First Citywide Community Forum

By admin
 Mayor Jerome A. Prince today announced he will hold a citywide community forum at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m.

In his eﬀorts to protect the residents and businesses of Gary during the historic COVID-19 pandemic beginning last spring, Mayor Prince put oﬀ holding such in- person events, but the time has come to welcome the community into the home of their own city government, he said.

“I wish we could’ve had a year’s worth of these events already, but keeping our people safe was our ultimate priority,” Mayor Prince said. “Now’s the time to go directly to the people to hear their concerns face-to-face and give them answers to their questions.

As part of the COVID-19 protocol, the first event on Oct. 7 will be open only to 60 people. To attend the event, residents can reserve their spots by calling (219)881-1300.

After the first community forum, Mayor Prince will hold similar forums on Oct. 12th, Oct. 21st, and Oct 28th. The locations for those events are to be determined, but they will be selected to allow residents throughout Gary to attend them.

