Tuesday, November 2, 2021
GaryLocal News

Lunch & Learn: Seasonal Services Virtual Town Hall

By Crusader Staff
Wednesday, November 3, 12 p.m. Eastern

Grab some lunch and join us Wednesday, November 3 for our Lunch & Learn about the seasonal services INDOT offers. You’ll learn the ins and outs of winter services like snow and ice removal and summer services such as mowing, litter collection and herbicide treatments.

We’ll have a planned presentation with time for Q&A where members of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) team will answer live questions from the public.

Pre-register for the event, and we will send you a link via email 24 hours before to easily join the Lunch & Learn.

In the meantime, if you would like to learn more about our summer services, check our our roadside management program. If you are interested in our winter services, visit our WinterOps page.

 

Crusader Staff
