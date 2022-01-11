Local Man Honors Memory of Best Friend Lost to Lung Cancer

Though Michael McCulloch lost his best friend, Jason Morse, to lung cancer three years ago, he continues to work hard to honor his memory. McCulloch will climb with his family, friends and colleagues for the American Lung Asso­ciation in Indiana’s Fight For Air Climb, presented by Anthem, at Lucas Oil Sta­dium on February 12.

“I support the Lung Association and the Climb in honor of my best friend who fought his lung cancer with strength and determination,” said McCulloch. “He was a husband, father of two chil­dren, former college swimmer and a non-smoker.”

McCulloch and Morse met over 25 years ago as freshmen at the University of Evansville in Indiana, where they were college roommates and were both on the University’s Division 1 swim team. After college, they both moved to Indianapo­lis to start their new jobs.

In 2015, Morse was diagnosed with lung cancer and doctors gave him about six months to live. The progression of his cancer caused doctors to remove one of his lungs. He worked hard to fully re­cover but the cancer came back in oth­er parts of his body and took his life.

McCulloch, vice president of com­mercial lending for Community First Bank of Indiana, serves as vice chair of the Indianapolis Climb Committee. He leads the Community First Bank climb team, as well as his personal climb team and is a top fundraiser in both categories. McCulloch is participating in his third Climb. Last year, he raised $4,700 total. His goal this year is to raise over $5,000.

“I became a top fundraiser just by ask­ing everyone I knew to donate and to get involved,” said McCulloch. “The Lung Association has a great story to tell and is a great cause. My friend was also a great guy who had a lot of friends so many of them have gotten involved in the Climb or have made donations in his honor.”

Funds raised at the Climb will support the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease as well as sup­port the organization’s COVID-19 Ac­tion Initiative, a $25 million investment to address COVID-19.

“I’m most passionate about helping the Lung Association to create a world free of lung disease,” said McCulloch. “There is nothing scarier for anyone than not be­ing able to breathe. From COVID-19, asthma and lung cancer initiatives to clean air and quit smoking programs, the Lung Association does so much to help people breathe freely and safely.”

For more information about the Climb, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb.org/Indianapolis.

Participants’ safety is always our num­ber one priority so we are continually monitoring local COVID-19 conditions that might affect the event. Please check our Climb website for the most up-to-date information.