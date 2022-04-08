Local childcare academy joins Gary business community

In less than a year, Super Scholars Learning Academy has secured its reputation as a first-rate childcare establishment in Northwest Indiana. Director Marquita Tigner shares credit for the successful business launch with her family, staff and a supportive community. It is her faith in God, she says, that continues to sustain her mission to lay a solid educational foundation for youth ages 12 months to 12 years.

“When God gives you a vision, he will give you provision,” said Tigner in a recent interview. “Many questioned why I decided to open my facility during a global pandemic. I just trust God. He was God before the pandemic and the same God during the pandemic.”

Located at 1735 W. 37th Avenue in Gary, IN, Super Scholars Learning Academy is grounded in Bible-based teaching and includes praise and worship in the curriculum. Students also get introduced to Spanish and sign language.The staff is certified, and the team prides itself in having a low student to teacher ratio further impacting academic progress amongst pupils. After school programs are available for school age youth.

Tigner shares that in addition to her passion of educating children, she enjoys planning special events. This talent often spills over into the activities of her childcare center. On Sunday, April 10th, the center will feature youth entrepreneurs at a special Kidpreneur Pop-up Shop event at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway in Merrillville, IN. From 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., the community is invited to purchase products and creations made by the youngest citizens in Northwest Indiana, several of whom are students of Super Scholars Learning Academy.

“We always get the opportunity to support adults at vendor events, but rarely do we get to support our children,” said Tigner. “There are so many creative young people out there, so I decided to create a platform where they could showcase their talents.”

All of the vendor slots are full, but Tigner asks that the community attend the free event in record numbers.

“Our children are our future. We must support and encourage them to follow their dreams.”

For more information about Super Scholars Learning Academy, call 219-487-5270.