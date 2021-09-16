Legacy Foundation giving $100,000 for groups serving downtown Gary

Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, Ind. recently opened a grant for up to $100,000 for nonprofit organizations serving the downtown area of Gary. The Downtown District is located in the north-central part of the city of Gary and is generally bounded by Madison Street in the west, 12th Avenue in the south, Delaware Street in the east, and the Indiana Toll Road in the north.

In addition to the geographic focus, grant proposals should aim to attract and retain talent in the area and support economic opportunity. Grants that accelerate pandemic response and economic recovery with digital engagement approaches will be given priority. Find examples of such grants and more details at https://legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/knight-fund/. The pandemic has impacted how we engage in-person with each other and our communities, accelerating our digital communication. Institutions and governments must shift quickly to digital engagement and experiences now to meet demand, stay relevant, survive, and thrive in a post-pandemic economy.

These grants are made possible by the Knight Foundation Fund, a donor advised fund of the Legacy Foundation. John and James L. Knight Foundation staff serve as the advisor to this fund. The Knight Foundation works to foster informed and engaged communities, which it believes are essential for a healthy democracy. In Gary, Knight Foundation seeks to intentionally build upon existing momentum of the community, focus in geographically, and leverage existing assets and resources.

The grant application will remain open from September 13 – November 5, 2021. Applications will be reviewed as received, on a rolling basis during the open application period. Applicants may request up to $100,000, although most awards will be around $25,000. Apply for the grant at https://legacyfdn.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant/.

The Knight Foundation Fund for Gary, Indiana was established at the Legacy Foundation in 2002 by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Through its Communities Program, Knight Foundation has established Donor Advised Funds at local community foundations throughout the country to make investments in the 26 communities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once owned newspapers.