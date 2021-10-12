Ivy Tech Community College Promotes Women in STEM with October Program

Ivy Tech Community College will host the Women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Program Explorer event on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. to further acquaint women with career opportunities in technology fields in Northwest Indiana.

The on-campus event will feature keynote speaker Adela Ortega, otherwise known as the “Locomotive Lady.” Her presentation titled “Why Women Succeed in STEM” will focus on the opportunities in STEM-related career fields and will also feature live demos of emerging technology. Ortega is best-known for founding Professional Locomotive Services, a business that she formed to fix and rebuild locomotive engines.

This event, featuring local success stories and a STEM Program Explorer Session presented by Jennifer Furmanek, dean of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science, will encourage women to pursue careers in STEM fields.

“Here at Ivy Tech in Valparaiso, we know that unmet needs in the industry create real opportunities for the next generation of employees,” said Don Baker, Ivy Tech Valparaiso’s Women in STEM coordinator. “By attending the STEM Program Explorer, area women can find out about the full range of program offerings and funding sources and also why women make such good STEM grads!”

Women in STEM will be hosted by Baker, who is also the program chair of machine tool technology. To reserve a spot at the event, please email Baker at [email protected]