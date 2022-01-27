IU Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence kicks off the new year with new spring courses

Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) offers a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.

CURE offers a variety of learning opportunities for all ages through its Community Garden, Senior University, and Adult Education programs. CURE is enrolling now for spring sessions. The offerings include:

IUN Community Garden: Winter Sowing Workshop

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, February 5

In-Person Session at IU Northwest

Registration Deadline: noon, February 4

Free and open to adults of all ages!

Join Dolly Foster, accredited horticulturalist, for this hands-on, in-person session and learn how you can start seeds outdoors this winter! Best for seeds that need cold stratification in order to germinate, winter sowing takes advantage of the natural temperatures and length of day to trigger seeds to sprout. The advantages of winter sowing are many! Germination rates are usually quite high, there’s no need for seed trays or grow lights, and there’s no worrying about seedlings drying out or needing to treat soil for damping-off disease. Participants should come prepared with a clean, 1-gallon plastic milk or water jug and wearing clothing that can get dirty – all other materials will be supplied, including a limited selection of seeds. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Adult Education/ Senior University Courses

Senior University: Introduction to Zoom: In-Person Workshops

12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 20

In Person Sessions at Oak Street Health, Gary

Registration Deadline: noon, January 14

Free and open to adults ages 55+

If you are interested in learning the very basics of using the video communications platform, Zoom, and would also like to receive in-person assistance, then these are the sessions for you! During this session, Brittany Taylor will walk participants through the steps needed to begin using Zoom (downloading, installing, and joining a meeting). Participants should bring the mobile device on which they plan to use Zoom (e.g., smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.). Several desktop computers will be available for those without a mobile device. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Senior University: The Musical History of Duke Ellington

6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 24 and Thursday, January 27

Zoom Meetings with option to join by phone

Registration Deadline: noon, January 21

Free and open to adults ages 55+

In this two-part Zoom series, we will be exploring the history and music of one of the world’s greatest composers, Edward Kennedy (Duke) Ellington. Ellington lead and composed for one of the top big jazz bands from 1923 until 1974. We will trace this 50-year story, the story of the genius of Duke Ellington and his music. To register, contact CURE at 219-980-6907 (to join by phone call) or register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Senior University: Smartphones IV for Androids

2:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, February 1 – 15

Zoom Meetings

Registration Deadline: noon, January 31

Free and open to adults ages 55+

If you’ve taken Smartphones I, II, and III, then get ready because the advanced smartphone course you’ve been waiting for is now open for enrollment! In this live Zoom series, participants will learn to use emojis, bitmojis, memojis, and QR codes and to create flyers and memes with their Android smartphones. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Senior University: Smartphones IV for iPhones

2:30 to 4 p.m., Thursdays, February 3 – 17

Zoom Meetings

Registration Deadline: noon, February 2

Free and open to adults ages 55+

If you’ve taken Smartphones I, II, and III, then get ready because the advanced smartphone course you’ve been waiting for is now open for enrollment! In this live Zoom series, participants will learn to use emojis, bitmojis, memojis, and QR codes and to create flyers and memes with their iPhones. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Senior University: Connections: Lose Weight, Get Fit, & Lower Stress

Noon to 1:30 p.m., Fridays, February 4 – 25

In-Person Sessions at IU Northwest

Registration Deadline: noon, January 28

Free and open to adults ages 55+

Keep your New Year’s Resolutions going with this mind, body, spirit experience created and led by Becky Mateja Lombardini, MPA. Each class in this four-week behavior modification program will include 45 minutes of interactive discussion, 15 minutes of inspirational teachings, and 30 minutes of physical activity. Love your Fridays in February and register today! Email users, register online at go.iu.edu/3AVG. All others call 219-980-6907.

Senior University: Intermediate Zoom for Smartphones & Tablets: Virtual Workshops

2:30 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, February 9 – 23

Zoom Meetings

Registration Deadline: noon, February 8

Free and open to adults ages 55+

This live, online series is intended for smartphone and tablet users ready to become more familiar with the video communications platform, Zoom. During these interactive online sessions, Brittany Taylor will introduce participants to the Zoom app’s audio and video controls as well as various meeting features such as Chat and Reactions. Participants will also learn how they can customize their virtual experience and schedule meetings for special occasions and celebrations by creating a free Zoom account. Previous participation in Introduction to Zoom is advised, though not required. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Senior University: Intermediate Zoom for Computers: Virtual Workshops

4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, February 22 – March 8

Zoom Meetings

Registration Deadline: noon, February 21

Free and open to adults ages 55+

This live, online series is intended for computer users (desktop and laptop PCs and Macs) ready to become more familiar with the video communications platform, Zoom. During these interactive online sessions, Tavetta Patterson will introduce participants to the Zoom Client’s audio and video controls as well as various meeting features such as Chat and Reactions. Participants will also learn how they can customize their virtual experience and schedule meetings for special occasions and celebrations by creating a free Zoom account. Previous participation in Introduction to Zoom is advised, though not required. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Adult Education/Senior University: Social Media Basics

10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, January 13 and 20

Zoom Meetings and Facebook Live – No Registration Required

Free and open to adults of all ages

Want to get in the know about social media? Then join seasoned social media strategist, Chelsea Whittington, for this 2-part series and learn the basics of social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. These sessions will cover the various features of each application and the privacy settings that accompany them. Offered in collaboration with the Gary Housing Authority. Residents of Gary are invited to join the live Zoom meetings using Meeting ID: 656 209 3363 and Passcode: teamwork. Residents of other locals can watch the live stream on the Gary Housing Authority Facebook page

Adult Education/Senior University: Federal Government Resources to Start, Grow, and Expand a Small Business

5 to 6 p.m., Monday, January 24

Zoom Meeting

Registration Deadline: noon, January 21

Free and open to adults of all ages

Join this live Zoom meeting and learn how the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) helps entrepreneurs and small businesses start, grow, expand, and recover through federal counseling, capital, and contracting programs. Lindsay Maliqi from the SBA Indiana District Office will provide an overview of the SBA partners offering free or low-cost advising and training in Northwest Indiana, starting or expanding a business with loans guaranteed by the SBA, and how to gain a competitive advantage for selling products and services to the U.S. government – the largest customer in the world. Attendees will also be invited to indicate which business topics merit a deeper dive in future trainings. Register online at: go.iu.edu/3AVG.

Adult Education: Fundamental Courses

24/7 Access; All classes start new every month

Cost varies; Courses for adults and young adults/teens

Online fundamental courses are informative, fun, and convenient. Fundamental courses include instructor-led courses and self-paced tutorials. Instructor-led courses run for six weeks with monthly start dates and feature an instructor-moderated discussion board so that you can interact with your classmates. Self-paced tutorials are designed for completely independent learning, without instructor moderation, and can be started at any time. Complete any course entirely from home, at any time of the day or night. Popular courses include Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel, and A to Z Grant Writing. Enroll, learn more, or view all Fundamental courses at ed2go.com/iunadulted.

Adult Education: Career Training Programs

24/7 Access; Start at any time

Cost varies; Courses for adults

The online, open-enrollment Career Training Programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, encouraging and motivating you to succeed. Enroll, learn more, or view all Career Training Programs at careertraining.ed2go.com/iun.

Adult Education: Comprehensive Career Tracks

24/7 Access; Start dates vary

Cost varies; Courses for adults

These online Career Track programs offer students a chance to hone their skills in a variety of professions—from the arts to healthcare to web development. All programs are available in the self-paced format and have opportunities for national certification, externship placement, and/or career support. For select healthcare programs, there is also the option for the instructor-led format, in which content is facilitated by live instructors with scheduled webinars and interactive activities. Enroll, learn more, or view all Comprehensive Career Tracks at iun.edu2.com.