IU Northwest to host 2022 Science Olympiad Regional Tournament on Feb. 19

Eighteen teams of middle and high school students from 14 schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and surrounding communities, will demonstrate their science and engineering talents at the 2022 Science Olympiad Regional Tournament on Saturday, February 19 at Indiana University Northwest.

The event, hosted for the 21st straight year by IU Northwest, offers the community an opportunity to see a Science Olympiad in action. Young scientists from across the region will gather to flex their academic muscle in dozens of carefully planned science and engineering events, such as designing robots, building vehicles, performing chemistry experiments, and more.

The competing middle schools are: Griffith, Grimmer, Lowell, Scott, Thomas Jefferson, and Westchester.

The competing high schools are: Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Marian, Merrillville, North Judson San Pierre Senior High School, Portage, and Whiting.

The competition begins at 8 a.m. in various rooms of Marram Hall, Hawthorn Hall, and sections of the Savannah Gymnasium. Following competitions, the awards ceremony, which will highlight results, will be live streamed via Zoom to participants.

The top five middle schools and the top six high school teams will advance to the state competition on March 12 at Purdue University in West Lafayette. From there, the top teams will advance to the national tournament, which is being held virtually this year, in partnership with Caltech, from May 9 to 14.

As a national non-profit organization launched in 1982, Science Olympiad is dedicated to improving K-12 science education. Science Olympiad represents an ideal opportunity for middle and high school students to meet and interact with scientists, academicians, college students, local engineers, and community members in a competitive, yet enjoyable, setting. Tournaments are designed to emphasize problem-solving aspects of science and the understanding of scientific concepts; develop teamwork and cooperative learning strategies among students; and demonstrate that American students can perform at levels that surpass expectations of even practicing scientists and engineers.

The public is invited to attend the Regional Science Olympiad Tournament. Masks are required indoors on all IU campuses for IU students, employees, and visitors. Masks are not required outdoors. The Savannah Center is located on the southeast corner of the main campus parking lot at 33rd Avenue and Broadway in Gary.

For more information about the IU Northwest Science Olympiad Regional Tournament, visit iun.edu/science-olympiad.com, or contact Harold Olivey at 219-980-6724 | [email protected]