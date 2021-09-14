IU Bloomington climbs US News rankings; IUPUI ranks high in innovation, service learning

|The new rankings of national and regional universities released today by U.S. News and World Report show a continued move upward for Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI.
IU Bloomington ranks 26th among public national universities, a jump of five spots from last year’s rankings. Both IUPUI and IU Bloomington earned top 25 rankings for “programs to look for.” IUPUI tied for 21st for service learning, while IU Bloomington tied for 25th in the study abroad category.
|“Indiana University continues to focus on ensuring all of our students succeed, our research goals are ambitious and that we are a leader in advancing economic development and quality of life for individuals throughout our state, nation and world,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “While these rankings are only one measure of our university’s success, seeing IU stand out in this evaluation of the higher education landscape bolsters our resolve to continue pursuit of our core missions.”
Overall, IU Bloomington ranked 68th among all national universities, up eight spots from last year. The campus also stayed in the top 50 for best colleges for veterans, coming in at a tie for 37th in the latest rankings. IU Bloomington welcomed a record freshman class this fall, with total enrollment up 5% to 45,328 students.
IUPUI jumped 22 spots from last year to earn a tie for 46th among most innovative schools, a ranking that identifies institutions with innovative improvements in curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities. The campus again earned a high ranking for best undergraduate teaching, tied for 58th. The IU School of Nursing at IUPUI ranked highly in a new undergraduate nursing programs ranking this year, coming in at a tie for 31st.
“As a campus that prioritizes student success, we are incredibly proud to have made measurable gains that further strengthen our academic community, creating opportunities for our students to continue their educations even at the most challenging of times,” IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said. “This provides strong testimony to the resilience of our faculty and staff who deserve thanks and praise for all that they have done to support our students.”
|Under individual programs, the IU Kelley School of Business returned to its highest position ever in U.S. News’ rankings: eighth overall and fourth among public institutions. Last year, the program ranked 11th. It is ranked second in the Big Ten.
Ten specialty programs are in the top 20 of their areas, with eight of those in the top 10. Marketing ranks highest at third; accounting and entrepreneurship each ranked fourth in their disciplines. Other top-ranked specialties are management and management information systems (each ranked sixth), production operations and business analytics (each ranked seventh), finance (9), international (13) and supply chain management/logistics (15).
“This ranking is a reflection of the Kelley School’s phenomenal students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Idalene “Idie” Kesner, dean of the Kelley School and the Frank P. Popoff Chair of Strategic Management. “I’m especially proud that eight of our majors at Kelley are ranked in the top 10. This shows the depth and breadth of the quality of a Kelley education and affirms Kelley’s reputation as a top business school. It also shows that Kelley students at Indiana University will get a great education, no matter what they choose as their major.”
The undergraduate computer science cybersecurity specialty in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at IU Bloomington tied for 21st. Luddy’s overall ranking for the computer science program is up one spot from last year in a tie for 60th.
Also earning a distinction in this year’s rankings, IU Northwest ranked 48th for campus ethnic diversity among regional universities. The category recognizes campuses where students are most likely to encounter undergraduates from racial and ethnic groups different from their own.