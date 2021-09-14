IU Bloomington climbs US News rankings; IUPUI ranks high in innovation, service learning

“Indiana University continues to focus on ensuring all of our students succeed, our research goals are ambitious and that we are a leader in advancing economic development and quality of life for individuals throughout our state, nation and world,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “While these rankings are only one measure of our university’s success, seeing IU stand out in this evaluation of the higher education landscape bolsters our resolve to continue pursuit of our core missions.” Overall, IU Bloomington ranked 68th among all national universities, up eight spots from last year. The campus also stayed in the top 50 for best colleges for veterans, coming in at a tie for 37th in the latest rankings. IU Bloomington welcomed a record freshman class this fall, with total enrollment up 5% to 45,328 students. IUPUI jumped 22 spots from last year to earn a tie for 46th among most innovative schools, a ranking that identifies institutions with innovative improvements in curriculum, faculty, students, campus life, technology and facilities. The campus again earned a high ranking for best undergraduate teaching, tied for 58th. The IU School of Nursing at IUPUI ranked highly in a new undergraduate nursing programs ranking this year, coming in at a tie for 31st. “As a campus that prioritizes student success, we are incredibly proud to have made measurable gains that further strengthen our academic community, creating opportunities for our students to continue their educations even at the most challenging of times,” IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said. “This provides strong testimony to the resilience of our faculty and staff who deserve thanks and praise for all that they have done to support our students.”