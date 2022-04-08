Israel Metropolitan Church to host Women’s Day Event – April 10

The Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freemen-Wilson, who is the former Mayor of the City of Gary will be the guest speaker at Israel Metropolitan Church on April 10 for a special Women’s Day Event.

The mayor of her hometown of Gary, Indiana from 2012-2019, Karen Freeman-Wilson became the first female to lead the city of Gary and the first African-American female mayor in the state of Indiana. Freeman-Wilson has served in the public andor non-profit sector most of her professional life having previously held posts as the Indiana Attorney General, the Director of the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and the presiding judge of the Gary City Court.

She is also a leader in the national drug court movement and served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and Executive Director of the National Drug Court Institute. Freeman-Wilson is a licensed attorney having engaged in private practice for 25 years with a focus in municipal finance, government relations and criminal law. Upon completing her second term as Mayor, Freeman-Wilson joined the Urban League of Chicago as the Chief Executive Officer.

Freeman-Wilson serves on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana and the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. She is also a member of Israel C.M.E. Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the NAACP. Freeman-Wilson has been honored by individuals and organizations throughout the United States, including the United States Office of Drug Control Policy, Governors of Indiana, the Indianapolis Recorder, the Chicago Crusader, the California Senate, Indiana Black Expo, and the Gary Frontiers. She has also been featured in numerous publications including the Chicago Magazine, Ebony, Essence, Governing and Real Simple.

Freeman-Wilson and her husband Carmen Wilson have a blended family that includes four adult children.

The public is invited to join Israel Metropolitan Church in welcoming Karen Freemen-Wilson as guest speaker at the Women’s Day Celebration on April 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Israel is located at 2301 Washington Street, Gary, Indiana.