Internal tensions turn to sidewalk protest by teachers at Bethune pre-K in Gary

Contributed By The 411 News

Before the bell rang Friday morning at Bethune Early Childhood Development Center in Gary, some of its teachers were walking the streets near the school on east 21st Avenue with protest signs and handing out flyers.

‘Teachers have a voice,’ the signs read. “Why we are picketing” was on the flyers, calling attention to tensions in the building between the school principal and staff.

Bethune is the Gary Community School Corporation’s full-day pre-K and Kindergarten school. It is one of the few full-day early learning schools in the state and it’s free to Gary families. According to the Indiana Dept. of Education, nearly 80% of its 24 teachers have more than 11 years of experience; 45% of its teachers have 20-plus years of experience.

Tensions have turned to protests over keeping in place a policy added due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To reduce the risks of COVID-19 infections at Bethune as students returned to in-person learning in April 2021, parents were not allowed in the building. In the morning, classroom staffs get children from parents’ vehicles. At the end of the school day, staffs return the students to the parents’ waiting vehicles.

Before the pandemic, parents walked their students into the building’s multi-purpose room; students were then escorted to the classroom by teachers or aides. In the afternoon, parents picked up their children from the multi-purpose room.