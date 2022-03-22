Industrial Kitchen for entrepreneurs to open in Hammond March 29th

The mission of the Hammond Development Corporation (HDC) Food Entrepreneur Program is to work with start-up food businesses by providing educational classes, commercial kitchen space and the Pop-Up Cafe to debut products and services. Soon, entrepreneurs will enjoy the benefit of a fully upgraded industrial kitchen.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., HDC officials will welcome Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., council members and other community leaders to a ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly renovated kitchen space at 5233 Hohman Avenue.

“We are excited to provide another significant resource to our food entrepreneurs,” said HDC Program Director Jackie De Rosa. “It is our goal to help eliminate any barriers that may prevent them from realizing their business goals. Making an industrial kitchen available to them is a big piece to this puzzle.”

Education Start-up food entrepreneurs can rent the HDC Community Kitchen to prepare their products in a commercial environment and comply with all state health regulations and avoid the liability of cooking at home. (SERVSAFE Managers certification required.) In addition, Community Kitchen Start-up food entrepreneurs can rent the Pop-Up Cafe by the day, week or month in order to test out their products and services before making the substantial investment in renting a restaurant or catering space.

The kitchen renovation was made possible by the support of the Fifth Third Foundation, BP, First Midwest Bank and Franciscan Health.

Tours of the facility will take place immediately following the ceremony and can be scheduled by calling 219-803-6301. For more information about programs offered by HDC, visit www.HDCNWI.org.

About HDC

The Hammond Development Corporation has been assisting women and minority-owned business for over 20 years. Our mission is to promote economic development through small business development and job creation.