Immediate Closure of City Hall and Non-Essential City Offices to the Public

Citing the continued and increased infectious spread of Covid-19 throughout Cook County, as well as the corresponding rise in hospitalizations and death rate, Mayor Thaddeus Jones is announcing the closure of city hall and non-essential city offices to the public until further notice. All city council meetings will be conducted virtually.

“The situation in Illinois has not gotten better. Infection rates have continued to rise since Thanksgiving and show little sign of decreasing as we head into the New Year,” says Mayor Jones.

“Covid-19 is impacting every neighborhood throughout Cook County. I’m asking Calumet City residents to take this virus and the warnings from our health experts seriously. Please take every precaution to keep your neighbors, friends and loved ones healthy and safe.”

Thaddeus Jones,

Mayor

Calumet City, Illinois