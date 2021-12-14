IHCA/INCAL and Indiana Dept of Workforce Development to Host a Virtual Job Fair

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development, in partnership with the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Center for Assisted Living, is hosting a virtual job fair featuring four long-term care providers that are hiring statewide.

Long-term care providers American Senior Communities, CarDon, Gardant Management Solutions and TLC Management will be participating in the job fair that will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Human resources professionals from each company will discuss the qualifications needed, pay and benefits, and how to apply for current job openings. They are actively hiring administrators, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, personal care attendants, certified nursing assistants, dietary managers and more.

“Long-term care is a critical industry for the state of Indiana, and fully staffing these facilities is of utmost importance to the state’s well-being,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “We are pleased to partner with the Indiana Health Care Association and four of its member providers to announce these important opportunities to potential jobseekers.”

Every day, more than 2 million Americans are cared for in long-term care facilities nationwide. More Americans are expected to need long-term care services over the next couple of decades as the Baby Boomer generation ages.

Accordingly, the number of high-demand, high-wage job opportunities in the health care sector are expected to follow this growth in Indiana, with thousands of health care jobs currently posted across the state. Wages in the long-term care sector have grown approximately 20 percent in recent years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The long-term care industry offers rewarding careers with tremendous growth potential for dedicated health care workers who want to make a difference in the lives of Hoosier seniors. Our providers have numerous vacant positions that they are looking to fill across the state, offering great starting wages and competitive benefit packages,” said IHCA/INCAL President Zach Cattell. “I value our partnership with the state and appreciate Commissioner Payne and DWD for hosting this virtual job fair with us on Dec. 14, so we can hire more Hoosiers in the industry.”

Individuals who are interested in the virtual job fair but unable to attend should still register, as all registrants will receive a link to the recording.

To register, visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8907215583945992975.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.