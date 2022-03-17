Howard University Alumni Club of NWI to Host Virtual Charter Day Event March 19th

The Howard University Alumni Club of Northwest Indiana proudly presents a Virtual Charter Day Fundraising Celebration. This festive, reception-style virtual event will bring together some of the most accomplished and engaged Howard alum in Northwest Indiana online to network, fellowship and celebrate the progress of Howard University.

“It is an honor to celebrate the legacy of our illustrious alma mater,” said HU Alumni Club President Vikki Walton. “Not only is it an opportunity to network, but a chance to support Howard students who are coming behind us.”

Attendees to this free event will enjoy musical entertainment by West Side Leadership Academy student and violinist LeBarron Burton, Jr. Gary native and current Howard student Kendall Jackson will share her experience as a Howard Bison. There will also be a performance by a local comedian and the keynote speaker is Howard alum Dr. Steve Simpson.

While the virtual event is free, donations are encouraged. Funds raised will support current and incoming Howard students from Northwest Indiana.

Registration is required to receive the zoom link. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and type in Howard University Alumni Club of NWI. For more information, please send an email to [email protected].